HCLTech renews, expands digital transformation deal with Swedish commercial vehicle giant

CHENNAI: India's IT major HCLTech has renewed and expanded its multi-year digital transformation agreement with one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. While HCLTech kept the client’s name confidential, it noted that the Swedish company manufactures trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines, as well as comprehensive transport solutions.
Under the renewed contract, HCLTech will enhance and modernize the manufacturer’s IT infrastructure and transform its digital foundation services. Leveraging its proprietary GenAI-powered platform, AI Force, HCLTech will provide platform-based managed services, hyper-automation, and full-stack observability. The solutions are designed to enable one-click IT service provisioning, optimize operational efficiency, and improve both employee and customer experience. Additionally, the initiative aims to accelerate the client’s sustainability goals through more responsible and efficient IT practices.
“We are delighted to be a trusted digital transformation partner and contribute to the client’s growth strategy. We look forward to leveraging our full-stack technology portfolio to build a future-ready digital foundation,” said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech.
Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, HCLTech, added, “This renewal and expanded scope reflect the strong foundation we’ve built together over the years. It further reinforces HCLTech’s leadership in the global automotive vertical, one of our key growth areas.”
One of India’s leading IT services companies, HCLTech, had, about a year and a half ago, renewed and extended a similar long-term digital transformation contract with Husqvarna Group, the Swedish manufacturer of outdoor power products and garden tools. This agreement enabled HCLTech to continue providing AI-driven digital, engineering, and support services across Husqvarna’s IT operations.
A key highlight of the 2023 contract was that it became the first large global IT deal by an India-headquartered company to receive Vested certification. This model emphasises shared accountability, transparency, and aligning incentives with joint business outcomes rather than focusing solely on transactional service delivery. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.