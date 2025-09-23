HCLTech renews, expands digital transformation deal with Swedish commercial vehicle giant

“We are delighted to be a trusted digital transformation partner and contribute to the client’s growth strategy. We look forward to leveraging our full-stack technology portfolio to build a future-ready digital foundation,” said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech.

Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, HCLTech, added, “This renewal and expanded scope reflect the strong foundation we’ve built together over the years. It further reinforces HCLTech’s leadership in the global automotive vertical, one of our key growth areas.”

One of India’s leading IT services companies, HCLTech, had, about a year and a half ago, renewed and extended a similar long-term digital transformation contract with Husqvarna Group, the Swedish manufacturer of outdoor power products and garden tools. This agreement enabled HCLTech to continue providing AI-driven digital, engineering, and support services across Husqvarna’s IT operations.

A key highlight of the 2023 contract was that it became the first large global IT deal by an India-headquartered company to receive Vested certification. This model emphasises shared accountability, transparency, and aligning incentives with joint business outcomes rather than focusing solely on transactional service delivery. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.