Indian Hotels buys Rs 101 crore worth shares in ELEL through rights Issue

CHENNAI: Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), part of the Tata Group, has acquired shares worth Rs 101 crore in its subsidiary ELEL Hotels and Investments Ltd through a rights issue.

The investment is part of IHCL’s strategy to strengthen its ownership and support the financial structure of its subsidiaries. ELEL Hotels owns the iconic Sea Rock property in Mumbai, which is being redeveloped into a luxury hospitality complex.