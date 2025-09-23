Indian markets close slightly lower on Tuesday; global trends show mixed signals

European markets

European stocks opened higher on Tuesday, supported by sector-specific gains and dovish central bank policies. The STOXX Europe 600 gained 0.5%, while Germany’s DAX rose 0.3 percent, France’s CAC 40 increased 0.4 percent, and the UK’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent. Utilities and technology sectors led the gains, with positive corporate earnings and regulatory developments boosting sentiment. Monetary easing signals from Sweden’s central bank, which cut its policy rate to 1.75 percent, also contributed to the market’s positive start.

US markets

US markets are expected to continue perform strongly, with the S&P 500 reaching record highs. The rally was largely driven by robust gains in technology and AI-related stocks, particularly Nvidia, which remains a market leader in AI chip demand. Investors are focused on upcoming Federal Reserve commentary, especially from Chair Jerome Powell, for signals on future interest rate moves. While the market shows confidence, volatility may increase if there are unexpected policy changes or weaker-than-expected economic data.

Market analysts believe that the Indian market is expected to trade cautiously in the near term. Domestic developments, including policy changes and corporate earnings, will guide direction, while global factors such as US interest rates and trade relations remain key risks.

While the positive momentum may continue in the European markets, driven by sector-specific gains, supportive monetary policy, and stable corporate earnings, geopolitical concerns and energy price volatility could pose risks.

As far as US markets are concerned, investor sentiment remains strong, though the attention will remain on Federal Reserve actions, economic data, and technology sector performance, particularly in AI-related industries.

Investors globally remain attentive to central bank policies, inflation trends, and corporate earnings, which are likely to shape market movements in the coming weeks.