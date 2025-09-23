Indusind hires ex-BofA, Citi executive Viral Damania as CFO

The troubled private sector lender Indusind Bank, which witnessed the top management leaving after an accounting scam in its foreign exchange trading book hit it in March, has appointed Viral Damania, an ex-BofA India executive as its new chief financial officer (CFO), with immediate effect.

The Hinduja group-owned lender did not have a CFO since last January when Gobind Jain resigned, two months before the lender said that it found some accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio and reported massive losses in the March quarter. Jain was replaced by Arun Khurana who took over the additional responsibility of CFO while being the deputy CEO. Khurana and his is boss Sumant Kathapalia resigned late April. Both these executives are now under Sebi probe for alleged insider trading.