S&P Global retains India’s GDP forecast at 6.5%, lowers inflation estimate

CHENNAI: S&P Global has maintained its forecast for India’s economic growth at 6.5% for FY26, citing strong domestic demand, rising investments, and support from tax reforms. The agency expects India to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies, with consumption and capital expenditure continuing to drive momentum.

At the same time, S&P has revised India’s inflation projection downward to 3.2%, largely due to a sharper-than-expected fall in food prices. The decline in food inflation has provided significant relief to households and helped bring headline inflation closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target.