Swiggy exits Rapido over conflict of interest, rakes in ₹2,400 crore

Food tech firm Swiggy has divested its entire 11.8% holding in Rapido, selling shares to Dutch investment firm Prosus NV and WestBridge Capital. Of the total transaction valued at ₹2,400 crore, Prosus’s subsidiary MIH Investments One B.V. acquired shares worth ₹1,968 crore, while WestBridge Capital picked up the remaining ₹431.5 crore portion, as shown in exchange filings on Tuesday evening.

The deals were executed on an arm’s length basis and await customary approvals, including from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Swiggy’s shareholders. Both Prosus and WestBridge are existing investors at the ride-hailing startup.

Swiggy had earlier stated that it would re-evaluate its investment in ride-hailing startup Rapido, citing a potential conflict of interest as the mobility company recently entered the food delivery space.

Rapido entered into food delivery in June through a pilot called ‘Ownly’ in Bengaluru, charging restaurants a fixed fee per order. A proposal shared with restaurants shows that Rapido is positioning itself as a zero-commission, value-focused alternative to Swiggy and Zomato.