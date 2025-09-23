Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover halts production till October 1 over crippling cyberattack

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has extended the suspension of vehicle production at its plants worldwide until October 1, as it continues to grapple with the aftermath of a crippling cyber incident that has disrupted operations for nearly a month. The luxury carmaker confirmed that its factories in Merseyside in north-west England, Solihull in the West Midlands, and facilities in India, Slovakia and China remain at a standstill following an IT network shutdown.
The British brand said in a statement that the extension of the production pause was intended to provide clarity for the coming week as it works on a phased restart plan.
“Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in production until Wednesday 1 October 2025, following the cyber incident,” JLR said. It added, “Our teams continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the NCSC and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.”
The company said its focus is on supporting its customers, suppliers and colleagues, as well as the car retailers who remain open. “We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all connected with JLR and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience,” the statement added.
As per reports, the lingering shutdown is estimated to be costing the company tens of millions of pounds a day in lost revenue and has raised alarm over the impact on several firms in JLR’s supply chain. More than 33,000 people are directly employed with JLR in the UK, across assembly lines at its factories, with an estimated 200,000 employed by hundreds of companies in the supply chain.
A hacker group calling itself Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has previously targeted major UK retailers, including Marks & Spencer and Co-op, in a string of high-profile cyber intrusions this year.
Meanwhile, UK Industry Minister Chris McDonald said he and Business Secretary Peter Kyle will meet affected suppliers this week to assess the impact and offer support. “We have two priorities: helping Jaguar Land Rover get back up and running as soon as possible and ensuring the long-term health of the supply chain,” McDonald said.