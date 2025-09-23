Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover halts production till October 1 over crippling cyberattack

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has extended the suspension of vehicle production at its plants worldwide until October 1, as it continues to grapple with the aftermath of a crippling cyber incident that has disrupted operations for nearly a month. The luxury carmaker confirmed that its factories in Merseyside in north-west England, Solihull in the West Midlands, and facilities in India, Slovakia and China remain at a standstill following an IT network shutdown.

The British brand said in a statement that the extension of the production pause was intended to provide clarity for the coming week as it works on a phased restart plan.

“Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in production until Wednesday 1 October 2025, following the cyber incident,” JLR said. It added, “Our teams continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the NCSC and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.”