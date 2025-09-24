Adani says Hindenburg report was attack on Indian enterprise, not just his group

The Hindenburg report, released in January 2023, accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and weak disclosure practices. Its release triggered a massive sell-off, erasing over US$150 billion in market value at the time. Adani has consistently denied the charges, calling them part of a calculated campaign to undermine confidence in Indian companies.

SEBI recently cleared the group of allegations relating to stock manipulation and undisclosed related-party transactions. Adani welcomed the decision, saying it validated the group’s conduct and governance practices. He also pledged to maintain focus on transparency, sustainable investments, and value creation for stakeholders.

In internal messages to employees, Adani described the Hindenburg claims as a “targeted, multidimensional assault” but credited staff for keeping operations steady during the crisis. “The cloud that hung over us for more than two years has been lifted,” he said.

While several charges have been dismissed, SEBI is still reviewing more than a dozen other issues flagged in the Hindenburg report, including concerns over shareholder structures.

For now, Adani is framing the episode as a turning point. “What was meant to weaken us has only reinforced our belief in our mission and in the ability of Indian enterprise to lead globally,” he told shareholders.