AI optimism cheers up markets following Fed rate warning

LONDON: Stock markets pushed higher on Wednesday as AI optimism boosted shares in technology giants, soothing worries following a warning from US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell on interest rates.

Wall Street's main indices rose at the opening bell after finishing the previous day lower.

Investors have enjoyed a months-long rally for equities that has pushed some markets to record highs, but the run-up took a pause Tuesday amid talk that the gains may have gone too far.

But Trade Nation analyst David Morrison characterised Tuesday's selloff as shallow.

"The general feeling is... that any pullback is a buying opportunity," he said.

A key driver of the rally has been expectations that the Fed will continue to cut US interest rates before the end of the year.

However, Powell cooled expectations with a warning Tuesday that cutting rates too aggressively risked stoking inflation, while also noting that stocks are "fairly highly valued".

Investors are awaiting the release on Friday of the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, the Fed's favoured gauge of US inflation, and key American jobs figures next week.