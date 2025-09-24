Housing market yet to experience GST 2.0 impact, realtors offer attractive discounts to drive sales

India’s housing market is yet to benefit from GST 2.0, with bookings and sales in the initial days of the new tax regime, coinciding with the start of the festive season across most parts of the country, driven mainly by attractive offers and discounts from developers. While there are no direct benefits for the sector in GST 2.0, a reduced rate on raw materials is expected to bring down construction costs by 3-5%.

“It is still too early to see any impact of the GST 2.0. While overall sales declined in the last quarter, segments like luxury and select micro-markets across India witnessed an uptick in sales. The festive season has only begun peaking now, with Sharad Navratri just concluded and Durga Puja, Maha Saptami, and Maha Ashtami to segue into Dussehra and then Diwali in October. As such, we are yet to see the peak property buying window,” said Prashant Thakur, Executive Director & Head – Research & Advisory, Anarock Group.

Leading real estate developer Prestige Group said that since GST remains the same for the real estate sector, the revision didn’t have any significant impact on bookings till 22nd September.

“However, we do expect that with the festive season starting from 22nd September, there will be a good uptick of home sales. We are launching the next phase of TPCI in Delhi-NCR and 3 plotted developments in Bangalore during this auspicious period,” Praveer Shrivastava, Sr. Executive VP, Residential, Prestige Group told TNIE.