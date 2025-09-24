Q2 current account deficit likely to rise to 1% of GDP, a three-quarter high: Report

MUMBAI: Tariff woes and the resultant fall in exports, coupled with the sharp depreciation of the rupee, will push up the deficit in the current account balance—a measure of export earnings versus import bills—in the September quarter. The deficit may print in at 1% of GDP or $10 billion, which will be a three-quarter high, says a report.

During the first two months of the second quarter of the current fiscal, exports did not fall very badly primarily due to front-loading of shipments ahead of the August tariff deadline. While merchandise exports rose 7.3% to $37.24 billion in July, driven by engineering goods, electronics, and gems and jewelry, imports surged 8.6% to $64.59 billion, primarily due to increased crude and gold purchases, widening the trade deficit to an eight-month high of $27.35 billion.

However, come August, the trend reversed with merchandise exports growing 6.7% to $35.1 billion, while imports fell by a steeper 10.1% to $61.59 billion, narrowing the trade deficit to $26.49 billion. Key drivers for export growth included electronics, engineering goods, and pharma. Lower deficit was primarily because of a significant 56% fall in gold imports.

According to India Ratings, the current account balance will remain in a deficit of around $10 billion or 1% of GDP in Q2. In Q1, the deficit was only $2.4 billion or 0.2%.

The current account is in deficit when import payments exceed export earnings. The deficit was $8.7 billion or 0.9% in Q1FY25 but was in surplus of $13.5 billion in Q4FY25 (1.3%).