RBI pushes banks to return unclaimed deposits within three months

To support its latest drive, the RBI recently revised rules on inoperative accounts and unclaimed deposits. The changes are aimed at making it easier for customers to update KYC (Know Your Customer) documents and claim funds. Now, customers can complete KYC updates at any bank branch, through video-based verification (V-CIP), or with the help of business correspondents (BCs) in their local area.

The central bank is also promoting its UDGAM portal (Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access Information), which allows individuals to check if they have unclaimed deposits across multiple banks using a single online search. Since its launch, more than 8.5 lakh users have already accessed the platform.

Why this matters and what are the challenges

It helps clean up bank balance sheets, as unclaimed deposits remain a liability for banks.

It improves customer welfare, returning idle funds to their rightful owners.

It supports financial inclusion and trust, especially for families who may not know about dormant accounts of deceased relatives.

Banks will face heavy operational pressure to process claims and verify documents within three months.

There are fraud risks, as relaxed KYC processes such as video verification may attract false claims.

A lack of awareness among customers remains a hurdle, especially in rural areas where people may not know about dormant accounts.

It will interesting to watch in the next three months at what pace at which banks settle claims and reactivate accounts, what is the number of successful claims made through the UDGAM portal, the kind of outreach efforts by banks and the RBI to spread awareness, and the cost burden on banks from handling verification and processing.

According to banking experts the RBI’s directive highlights its focus on protecting depositors and strengthening transparency in the banking system. While the three-month push is ambitious and may test the capacity of banks, it is expected to improve public trust and bring long-forgotten funds back into circulation, they added.