Russia floats tax hike as Ukraine conflict weighs on economy

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday proposed hiking sales taxes to raise funds for its military offensive on Ukraine amid a slowing economy and widening budget deficit.

After two years of robust growth, spurred by a massive ramp-up in spending on its army, Russia's economy is now slowing, putting pressure on tax revenue, and authorities are looking to tap the pockets of citizens and businesses to plug the budget gap.

With a budget deficit so far this year of around $50 billion, Russia's finance ministry proposed raising value-added tax (VAT) from 20 to 22 percent from next year.

The ministry said it was a necessary move "aimed first of all at funding defence and security."

But the proposal got a mixed reaction on the streets of Moscow.

"It's horrible. In my opinion, this rate increase is madness," Svetlana Vasilenko, an accountant, told AFP.

"I have many acquaintances who own businesses, and even at 20 percent, it is already very difficult for them," the 68-year-old added.

But some were ready to tighten their belts.

"If the state has nowhere else to get money, then there is no other option. What even to discuss?" Fyodor, a Russian soldier who fought in Ukraine in 2023, told AFP.

"If it has to be done, it has to be done."

Oleg, a 33-year old lawyer, said he didn't mind the proposal, but warned: "people are unlikely to be in favour of it."