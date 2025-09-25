Ahead of peak festive season, airfares climb as much as 52% on major routes

Driven by strong festive-season demand, advance airfares across major Indian cities have risen by up to 52% for travel between October 19 and 25, compared to the peak festive period of last year (October 30 to November 5, 2024). Data shared by online travel aggregator ixigo shows that the Mumbai-Patna route has recorded the steepest increase, with average one-way non-stop fares soaring 52% to Rs 14,540 around the Diwali festive period of this year. On the Bengaluru-Lucknow and Mumbai-Kolkata sectors, fares have jumped 47% each, to Rs 9,899 and Rs 10,264 respectively.

Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo, said, “Advance flight bookings for the festive season in October have already surpassed last year’s trends, with bookings to major metros recording over 100% YoY growth. Given the strong demand, advance airfares to major metros have also increased 20-25% compared to last year. We are also gearing up for festive sales across flights, hotels and buses, including attractive offers and discounts to travellers this festive season."

IxiGo stated that they are also seeing a sharp surge in train and bus bookings. Advance train bookings for popular routes have surged by 18-25% this year for Diwali dates while bus bookings this festive season have surged nearly 3x YoY for the October 2–12 travel window for Dussehra getaways.