Delhi High Court adjourns hearing in Sunjay Kapur estate dispute

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned till tomorrow a petition filed by Priya Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, seeking permission to submit details of his personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover.
The plea forms part of an inheritance battle involving Sunjay Kapur’s former wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, who has moved the court on behalf of their two children to claim a share in their father’s estate.
The Court in its last hearing of the case had asked Priya Kapur to submit the full list of Sunjay Kapur's assets.
Sunjay Kapur, who passed away earlier this year, was the chairman of Sona Group, a prominent auto components manufacturer with global operations. His passing has triggered a dispute over succession and division of personal assets between his surviving family members.
Karisma Kapoor, who was married to Sunjay Kapur from 2003 to 2016, has sought recognition of her children’s rights in the estate. Priya Kapur, whom Sunjay married after his divorce, is currently representing her side of the family’s interests before the court.
The sealed cover submission requested by Priya Kapur is intended to provide the court with a confidential listing of Sunjay Kapur’s assets and liabilities, which could play a decisive role in the inheritance proceedings.
The High Court will hear the matter again on Friday, when it is expected to consider the maintainability of Priya Kapur’s application and address the competing claims raised in the high-profile dispute.