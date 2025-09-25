Delhi High Court adjourns hearing in Sunjay Kapur estate dispute

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned till tomorrow a petition filed by Priya Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, seeking permission to submit details of his personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover.

The plea forms part of an inheritance battle involving Sunjay Kapur’s former wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, who has moved the court on behalf of their two children to claim a share in their father’s estate.

The Court in its last hearing of the case had asked Priya Kapur to submit the full list of Sunjay Kapur's assets.