FM asks banks to strengthen balance sheets to help high cash-burning infra sector

The FM also asked state-run banks to increase their collaboration with non-banks to increase their co-lending books.

While addressing the 91st foundation of the state-run Bank of Maharashtra here Thursday, she said from being hit by the twin balance sheet problem of the fiscal 2013 and 2014 today the economy has the twin balance sheet advantage by way to stronger banks with stronger balance sheets and highly deleveraged corporates who are said to be sitting on a cash pile of Rs 13.5 trillion.

“Financial institutions play a crucial role in the national infrastructure building and the efforts which go towards it particularly for MSME enterprises. So as our economy grows so does the demand for credit and innovative financial products and capital expenditure. So financial institutions must maintain strong balance sheets to fund significant investments in infrastructure, and into industry,” Sitharaman said.

The minister further said; “..with uncertainty remaining a defining feature of the global landscape the role of banks becomes even more critical. Not just as custodians of savings but also engines of growth providing the finance and support that businesses and entrepreneurs need to navigate for volatility, seize the opportunity and also drive innovation.”