GAIL to invest Rs 5,350 crore in LPG pipeline expansion

NEW DELHI: State-owned GAIL (India) Limited has announced an investment of ₹5,350 crore to expand the capacity of its 1,107-km Jamnagar–Loni LPG pipeline. The expanded pipeline will traverse five states — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh — enhancing the country's energy infrastructure and meeting the rising demand for petroleum products.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the company stated, “LPG transmission through pipelines is safer, more energy-efficient, and environmentally sustainable compared to transportation by road tankers. The pipeline will also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint, supporting the country’s net zero targets.”

In addition to the LPG pipeline expansion, GAIL’s board has approved the construction of a 114 km natural gas spur line from its Vijaipur plant to the BPCL refinery complex in Bina, Madhya Pradesh. The project, with an estimated cost of ₹450 crore, will support the ongoing expansion of the refinery and the development of a new petrochemical facility at the site.