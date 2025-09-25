Tech startup funding in India slips 23% to $7.7 billion in Jan–Sep 2025 YoY

Commenting on the findings, Neha Singh, Co-Founder of Tracxn, said, "India’s climb to the third rank globally underscored the resilience and adaptability of its startup ecosystem."

"The market is showing signs of maturity, with rising acquisitions, steady IPO activity, and sustained unicorn creation offering balanced exits for founders and investors," she added.

The sectors such as Enterprise Applications, Retail, and Transportation & Logistics Tech continue to drive investor confidence and power India’s digital transformation, Singh noted.

The January-September period witnessed 10 funding rounds above $100 million, compared with 16 in 2024 and 15 in 2023. Among the most notable were Erisha E Mobility’s $1 billion Series D, GreenLine’s $275 million Series A, and Infra. Market’s $222 million Series F. Other major rounds included those raised by Access Healthcare and Groww. The median round size doubled to $1.5 million from $683,000 a year earlier, the report said.

Sector-wise, Enterprise Applications remained the top performer, attracting $2.3 billion, a slight decline of 6 percent from $2.5 billion in 2024 but an increase of 2 percent over $2.2 billion in 2023. Retail startups secured $2.0 billion, down 18 percent from $2.4 billion in 2024 but up 15 percent from $1.7 billion in 2023. Transportation and Logistics Tech raised $1.79 billion, 17 percent higher than the $1.53 billion recorded in 2024 but 2 percent below the $1.82 billion achieved in 2023.

Exit activity also gained momentum. There were 110 acquisitions in the first nine months of 2025, a 15 percent increase from 96 in 2024, though slightly lower than the 116 deals seen in 2023. The biggest transaction was the $2 billion acquisition of Resulticks by Diginex, followed by the $516 million acquisition of Magma General Insurance by DS Group and Patanjali Ayurved, the report highlighted.