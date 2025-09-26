Pharma stocks slide; US import tariffs trigger broad sell-off

CHENNAI: Pharma stocks led the decline in Indian markets on Friday, (September 26), with the Nifty Pharma index slipping sharply into negative territory. The sell-off was triggered by the US government’s announcement of a 100 percent import tariff on patented and branded drugs starting October 1, a move that rattled investors and raised concerns over the future of Indian pharmaceutical exports.

Although Indian companies primarily export generic drugs to the US, the sweeping tariff decision has created uncertainty about whether future trade measures could extend to other categories such as complex generics or biosimilars. The announcement prompted a wave of selling across the sector, with all 20 constituents of the Nifty Pharma index trading lower in early deals. Heavyweight Sun Pharma was among the biggest drags, while Cipla, Biocon, Natco Pharma, and Laurus Labs also lost between 2 and 5 percent.