Tata Motors bucks weak market as JLR restarts operations after cyberattack

CHENNAI: Tata Motors shares traded higher on Friday, standing out in an otherwise weak market where most sectors were under pressure. The stock gained after its UK subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover announced that it had begun a phased restart of operations, restoring some of the digital systems that had been knocked offline by a recent cyberattack. The update eased concerns about prolonged disruptions at the luxury carmaker, which accounts for a significant share of Tata Motors’ revenues.

Investors welcomed the news as a sign that JLR’s operations could gradually return to normal, limiting the financial impact of the shutdown. The recovery at JLR comes after Tata Motors’ stock had fallen for two consecutive sessions, making Friday’s gains partly a result of bargain-hunting and technical support.

Jaguar Land Rover had been forced to shut down production for several weeks after a major cyberattack disrupted its digital systems earlier this month. The incident affected ordering platforms, parts supply chains, and some manufacturing operations, leading to concerns about delays in deliveries and revenue losses. Industry reports suggested the shutdown could last up to four weeks, making Friday’s announcement of a phased restart a key relief for both the company and its investors.

The disruption had also raised questions about cybersecurity preparedness in global auto manufacturing, where heavy reliance on digital networks makes companies more vulnerable to such attacks. While the full financial impact on JLR is still being assessed, analysts believe that restoring core systems quickly is critical to limiting damage and restoring business confidence.

The rebound is notable given the broader weakness in the Indian market, which has been under pressure from global trade concerns, foreign outflows, and volatility in key sectors. While Tata Motors’ outperformance reflects optimism around JLR’s recovery, analysts caution that the company continues to face headwinds from weak demand, tariff-related pressures, and rising costs across its global and domestic businesses.

For now, however, the phased reopening at JLR has provided a short-term boost, allowing Tata Motors to buck the market trend and attract renewed buying interest.