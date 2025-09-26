Willing to welcome Adani Group, if pricing in correct: SL Commerce Min

The government of Sri Lanka will be willing to welcome Adani Group as an investor if the company is open to renegotiate the pricing, told Commerce Minister of Sri Lanka Wasantha Samarasinghe during an exclusive interaction with the New Indian Express at an event organised by PHDCCI on Friday.

Adani can also reduce and reconsider the price, he said, adding that "whatever the situation, as a government they think about the investment and its effect on the people and the country.”

Adani Green Energy withdrew from a 484 megawatt (MW) wind project in northern Sri Lanka after the government in Sri Lanka wanted to renegotiate the terms of the project in February 2025. Adani Green Energy Ltd had then told Sri Lanka’s Board of Investment that it would “respectfully withdraw” from the wind project following discussions with officials who indicated that fresh committees would be formed to “renegotiate the project proposal”.

Samarasinghe explained that the bidding price offered by the Adani Group was very high and thus they had conveyed the Group to renegotiate the price. He assured that Sri Lanka will be open to Adani group or any other Indian investors to bid for the projects. Local reports indicate that the Adani wind power project faced significant opposition within Sri Lanka, primarily due to concerns over the pricing of the agreement. The rate set by the Adani Group was much higher than what local bidders had offered, fueling further criticism of the deal.