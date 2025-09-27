Centre plans Rs 6.77 lakh crore borrowing in H2 FY26, to issue Rs 10,000 crore green bonds

The ministry said that the borrowing schedule has been designed in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure a balanced market supply, stable yield curve management, and alignment with the government’s expenditure needs.

During the first half of FY26, the government had borrowed Rs 7.36 lakh crore, nearly 52 percent of the full-year borrowing target. With the second half schedule in place, the Centre aims to smoothly meet its financing requirements without causing market disruption.

Analysts noted that the inclusion of SGrBs in the H2 calendar highlights India’s growing focus on green financing. Proceeds from these bonds will be earmarked for projects in renewable energy, clean transport, energy efficiency, and other low-carbon initiatives.

The government also reaffirmed that it remains committed to its fiscal consolidation roadmap, targeting a reduction in the fiscal deficit while ensuring adequate funds for infrastructure and social sector spending.