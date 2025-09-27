Sun Pharma faces US tariff uncertainty; analysts see limited earnings risk

However, the brokerage notes that Sun Pharma has several options to soften the blow. These include using its existing US facilities more effectively, shifting some production to contract manufacturing partners in the US, and expanding capacity through acquisitions or new projects. The company’s strong balance sheet, with more than $3 billion in cash, gives it financial flexibility to make these moves.

Analysts also pointed out that most Indian drug makers focus on generics, which are not covered under the current tariff structure. Sun Pharma’s greater exposure to patented and branded products makes it more vulnerable than some peers, though the risks remain contained for now.

Market volatility is likely to continue in the near term as investors weigh the policy’s impact and await further clarity from US regulators on exemptions and compliance rules. HSBC has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,850, highlighting that the long-term growth outlook remains intact if supply chain adjustments are executed effectively.

While the tariff move poses a headline risk, the broader concern for the industry will be whether Washington extends the duty to include complex generics or biosimilars, which could have a wider impact across Indian pharma exporters. For now, HSBC expects Sun Pharma to weather the disruption with limited earnings pressure.