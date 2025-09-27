Trump pressures Microsoft to dismiss ex. DAG Lisa Monaco, citing security risks

CHENNAI: US President Donald Trump has called on Microsoft to remove Lisa Monaco, its President of Global Affairs, claiming that her past government roles under the Biden and Obama administrations pose a national security risk.
Monaco, who joined Microsoft in July 2025, previously served as Deputy Attorney General under President Joe Biden and as Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor in the Obama White House. Trump alleges that her security clearances were revoked and that she has been barred from certain federal properties. He argues that her presence at Microsoft is particularly troubling because the company holds extensive contracts with the US government, including sensitive defense-related projects, global media reported early Saturday.
Microsoft has so far declined to comment on Trump’s demand. The situation comes at a politically charged moment, following Trump’s broader efforts to challenge figures linked to past administrations and to assert stronger control over institutions he views with suspicion.
Trump’s intervention places Microsoft in a difficult position. If the company complies and removes Monaco, it risks being seen as yielding to political coercion, which could damage its reputation with employees, investors, and international partners. Such a move could also set a precedent for political influence over corporate staffing decisions. On the other hand, resisting Trump’s call may expose the company to further scrutiny, regulatory pressure, or political retaliation.
The stakes are particularly high because of Microsoft’s role as a key technology provider to US federal agencies. Any perception of compromised security could affect its government business, while firing Monaco could raise legal challenges and undermine the company’s autonomy in making executive appointments.
This episode highlights a growing tension between corporate independence and political pressure. It raises questions about whether leaders in the private sector, especially those with prior government service, will face increasing political tests before assuming senior roles. It also underscores the risk of politicizing national security claims, which could discourage experienced professionals from moving between government and industry.
For now, Microsoft is likely to seek a middle ground — resisting a direct dismissal but considering steps such as restricting Monaco’s access to sensitive work or adjusting her portfolio to ease political concerns. However, the public nature of Trump’s demand means that the company’s next move will be closely watched, both in Washington and on Wall Street.