Trump pressures Microsoft to dismiss ex. DAG Lisa Monaco, citing security risks

CHENNAI: US President Donald Trump has called on Microsoft to remove Lisa Monaco, its President of Global Affairs, claiming that her past government roles under the Biden and Obama administrations pose a national security risk.

Monaco, who joined Microsoft in July 2025, previously served as Deputy Attorney General under President Joe Biden and as Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor in the Obama White House. Trump alleges that her security clearances were revoked and that she has been barred from certain federal properties. He argues that her presence at Microsoft is particularly troubling because the company holds extensive contracts with the US government, including sensitive defense-related projects, global media reported early Saturday.

Microsoft has so far declined to comment on Trump’s demand. The situation comes at a politically charged moment, following Trump’s broader efforts to challenge figures linked to past administrations and to assert stronger control over institutions he views with suspicion.