Festive-season hopes of market rebound dashed with Indian equities reeling under sharp bearish grip

Festive-season hopes of a market rebound have been dashed, with Indian equities reeling under a sharp bearish grip. A twin blow from the United States: fresh tariffs on Indian goods and a punitive hike in H-1B visa fees rattled sentiment and triggered one of the steepest market declines of 2025. Relentless selling by foreign investors deepened the rout.

Pranay Aggarwal, Director and CEO of Stoxkart, said that India's short-term market outlook remains cautious due to new U.S. tariffs on pharmaceutical companies, increased H1B visa fees, and a depreciating rupee.

He added that the market trend will be shaped by near-term triggers, including global market movements, U.S. economic data releases, and the direction of foreign investor flows, which collectively influence sentiment, liquidity, and overall market momentum.

The market snapped its three-week winning streak, with the Sensex and Nifty plunging 2.65% each, their sharpest weekly fall in nearly six months.

Broader indices saw even sharper damage as the Nifty Midcap slumped 4.60% and the Smallcap index tumbled 5.10%, intensifying the selloff.

The bearish turn stems from two key policy shocks from U.S. President Trump. The first, an immediate $100,000 “one-time” fee on new H-1B visa applications, is set to raise operating costs for Indian IT companies sharply. The second, a 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical imports effective October 1, threatens to hit India’s pharma sector hard, further souring market mood.

The pessimism in the market caused by these two policies has completely overshadowed positive domestic cues such as GST reform and gross domestic product (GDP), which grew 7.8% in Q1 (April-June) of FY26, marking a five-quarter high.