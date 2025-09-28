Jindal Steel becomes India's first diversified major enterprise recognised as ‘Awarding Body’ by NCVET

RAIPUR: Jindal Steel has become the first large and diversified enterprise to receive momentous recognition as an ‘Awarding Body’ by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

NCVET, the apex regulatory authority for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, works to ensure quality, standardisation, and credibility across vocational learning in India.

By signing an agreement with NCVET, Jindal Steel has been granted PAN-India jurisdiction as an Awarding Body under the Large Indian Enterprise/Multi-National Company category. Company officials said the recognition positions Jindal Steel to play a pivotal role in advancing vocational education and skilling standards nationwide.

This status will enable Jindal Steel to design and implement industry-aligned standards, introduce structured skilling programmes, and drive the accelerated development of India’s future workforce. Importantly, the agreement ensures that all training standards and qualifications developed under this framework will be recognised for credit under the National Credit Framework, a key pillar of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The move is seen as a significant step in bridging the gap between education and employment by fostering practical, outcome-based skilling across multiple sectors.

“Being recognised as an Awarding Body by NCVET is a responsibility we accept with seriousness and purpose. It allows us to bring industry standards directly into education and skilling, so that young Indians gain the knowledge and discipline needed to succeed in the workplace and contribute to building a stronger nation,” said Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel.