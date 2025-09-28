Reform trifecta: Boosting domestic demand, building economic resilience

The Modi government’s reform trifecta — RBI’s repo rate cuts, sweeping changes in Goods & Services Tax (GST 2.0), and a revised income-tax slab regime – are acting as a lever for citizen prosperity.

Against a backdrop of rising geopolitical uncertainty, trade headwinds, and resistance to globalization, these reforms aim not just to boost consumption but to build economic resilience. For the middle class and broader sections of society, the gains are tangible and timely.

Unlike earlier NDA alliances that focused mainly on supply-side stimulus such as ramping up investment in infrastructure to create long-term multiplier effects, the current reform agenda pivots strategically towards demand-side economics.

By putting more disposable income directly in citizens’ hands through revised tax slabs and GST rationalisation, the government acknowledges a fundamental macroeconomic reality. With private investment subdued due to global uncertainties, government spending constrained by fiscal limitations, and exports dampened by protectionist trade policies and tariff wars, consumption emerges as the most reliable engine for sustaining GDP growth. In this context, the triad of reforms under what is now being referred to as Modinomics isn’t just timely — it’s necessary.

Repo relief

The Reserve Bank of India’s three repo rate cuts in 2025 — amounting to a cumulative 100 basis points — have begun rippling through the economy. With easing inflation, the RBI aims to make credit cheaper, ease borrowing, and boost demand.

Lower lending rates have lifted real estate, automobiles, and durables — key indicators of consumer sentiment. Borrowers with home, auto, or personal loans linked to repo rates see immediate benefits through reduced EMIs and easier loan servicing.

Home loan EMIs on a ₹50-lakh loan have fallen by nearly ₹3,000 a month, drawing hesitant buyers back to the market. Developers in Delhi-NCR and Pune report increased site visits and bookings, especially for mid-income homes. Auto sales are also picking up, with passenger vehicle bookings rising 12% in August year-on-year, led by SUVs and electric two-wheelers. Appliance makers note early festive demand as affordable EMIs encourage middle-class upgrades of refrigerators and washing machines.

GST 2.0: Lower prices, bigger savings

Under GST 2.0, tax slabs have been realigned to ease the consumer burden, with nearly 99% of items moving from 12% to 5%, and many from 28% to 18%. Essentials like certain food staples and health insurance have been exempted, reducing rates from 5% to zero. These reforms target products with a high marginal propensity to consume, such as food, essentials, and basic services—ensuring that increased disposable income quickly translates into higher spending and economic stimulus. This approach reflects the spirit of Nagrik Devo Bhava—valuing every citizen’s contribution and channeling tax relief directly into household budgets to strengthen mass consumption.

Early signs of revival are emerging. Grocery bills have dropped by up to 13%, boosting household savings. Small car buyers are saving as much as ₹70,000, with automakers offering cuts of ₹1.2–1.29 lakh on many models. In real estate, lower GST rates and input credit reforms are making homeownership more affordable. Retailers report rising footfalls, while sectors such as electronics, furniture, and two-wheelers are witnessing a pick-up in demand. Together, these shifts point to a rebound in consumption-led growth.

Income Tax Slabs: More Money in Hand for the Larger Class

Simultaneously, the Budget for FY 2025-26 introduced revised personal income tax slabs under the new tax regime, aimed at widening the zero-tax base and reducing the marginal burden on middle incomes. For many salaried middle-class and small business owners, this translates into meaningful relief: higher take-home pay, reduced tax bite on incremental income, potentially higher savings or spending power. Analysts estimate that taxpayers in the ₹10-15 lakh bracket will see especially large gains.

Analysts note that the psychological impact of tax relief—combined with lower prices and cheaper credit—is fostering a more optimistic outlook among consumers. Surveys by the RBI and private firms indicate rising confidence in both current financial conditions and future expectations.

A Unified Strategy for a Resilient Bharat

In an era of global volatility, India’s policy trifecta offers more than short-term relief. It restores faith in governance and markets, proving policy can be both responsive and forward-looking.

Together, these reforms shield domestic demand from external shocks and strengthen India’s consumption-driven growth. With household spending a major GDP driver, empowering consumers is a long-term strategy for resilience.

But like any well-functioning system of governance, execution is key. Banks must transmit rate cuts swiftly. Businesses must pass on GST savings. Fiscal discipline must remain firm. If done right, this could mark a pivotal moment in India’s growth story — one where the consumer is not just a beneficiary, but a driver of national progress.

A resilient economy depends not just on numbers, but on trust, fairness, and valuing every citizen, that is the core of these reforms and the promise of New India.

Pooja Teotia is a consultant with Economics and Finance vertical at Niti Aayog. Views are personal

sanal.s@newindianexpress.com