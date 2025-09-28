Why understanding market valuation matters

The cyclical nature of financial markets is a valuable lesson to learn when training to be an investor. There are no courses that will teach you to be a good investor. There are experts, and numerous videos online can guide you on what to do. Financial advisors and stockbrokers are dishing out research reports. However, the decision you make is more formidable if you base it on your own effort than on someone else's.

In the world of investments, equity assets must be the basis of your core wealth. In India, more than 70% of households have real estate and gold as their core forms of wealth. Equity is a very minor part of the wealth creation plan. Yet, over the years, benchmark indices like the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 have generated returns unmatched by any other asset class.

That does not mean you jump in and start trading in options like many have done. 'Getting rich slowly' is a strategy espoused by the likes of American legendary investor Warren Buffett. His life is a testament to the power of investing in creating wealth.

Indian shares have been underperformers in recent times. A primary reason for this is that share prices in India have run up significantly in anticipation of profit growth. That is called discounting of future earnings. Foreign portfolio investors have sold a record amount of Indian shares in 2025, according to stock market data. Domestic mutual funds and institutions continue to support the Indian equity markets. That is the reason there is no sharp decline in the share prices. The flat trend in Indian markets is likely to continue till listed Indian companies show signs of profit growth recovery.