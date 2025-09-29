3,000 GST-related complaints filed with consumer helpline since tax cuts: Secretary Nidhi Khare

The NCH, the government’s central grievance redressal platform, has become a key channel for tracking compliance. Officials said the complaints are being reviewed and action is being taken in cases of confirmed violations.

The complaints reflect a recurring challenge-- translating tax policy into consumer benefit. While the GST Council has lowered rates on essential goods and services to ease costs, the effectiveness of such moves depends on businesses promptly adjusting prices.

Consumer groups have called for stricter enforcement and quicker resolution to prevent non-compliance. For the government, acting decisively is important to preserve consumer trust and ensure the credibility of the GST system.

At the same time, rising use of the helpline shows greater consumer awareness and vigilance. However, unless penalties for violations are enforced more strongly, the gap between tax policy and its impact on consumers may continue.