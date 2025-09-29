After cyber attack, Jaguar Land Rover to partially resume production in coming days

Tata Motors’ British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday said it will partially resume manufacturing operations in the coming days after being hit by a cyber attack that brought the luxury carmaker's production to a complete halt earlier this month.

“As the controlled, phased restart of our operations continues, we are taking further steps towards our recovery and the return to manufacture of our world-class vehicles,” said a JLR spokesperson.

"Today we are informing colleagues, retailers and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days. We continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government’s NCSC and law enforcement to ensure our restart is done in a safe and secure manner,” added the spokesperson.

In an update issued on Thursday, JLR said it was working to clear the "backlog of payments" to its suppliers by increasing its processing capacity for invoicing.