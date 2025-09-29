Arattai app surges in popularity: Can it challenge WhatsApp as the nation’s top messaging platform?

Indian messaging app Arattai, developed by Zoho Corporation, has experienced a sudden and dramatic surge in usage over the past week, highlighting the rising interest in domestic digital platforms.

According to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, the app saw traffic increase 100-fold within just three days, with daily new sign-ups jumping from roughly 3,000 to 350,000 per day.

“Arattai” in Tamil translates to “casual conversation” or “chat.”

The surge has prompted the company to rapidly expand infrastructure and address technical challenges. Vembu shared on social media that Zoho is adding infrastructure on an emergency basis to cope with potential future spikes, emphasizing the exponential nature of digital adoption. The company’s teams are simultaneously updating the code to fix issues as they arise, operating with an “all-hands-on-deck” approach.

Arattai was originally launched in 2021 as a side project, but it has now gained mainstream traction. The app provides a full suite of messaging tools including one-to-one and group chats, sharing of text, images, and videos, as well as audio and video calls. While voice and video calls are end-to-end encrypted, chat messages do not yet have the same level of encryption. The platform also supports multiple devices, including desktop applications and Android TV integration, and features stories and broadcast channels for creators, influencers, and businesses.