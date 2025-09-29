EY raises India’s FY26 growth forecast to 6.7% following GST 2.0, monetary easing

NEW DELHI: India’s real GDP growth for FY26 is now projected at 6.7%, up from the earlier 6.5%, according to EY India’s September edition of Economy Watch. The revision reflects expectations of monetary easing and the demand stimulus from GST 2.0 reforms, even as global headwinds weigh on exports.

“With GST 2.0 reforms boosting disposable incomes and domestic demand, and trade diversification efforts opening new opportunities, India is well positioned to sustain its growth momentum in FY26,” said DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India. He added that strategic investments in technology and targeted policy measures would be crucial to translating reforms into long-term gains.