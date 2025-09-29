Government proposes unified LPG delivery system to end delays

The framework also introduces a “supplier of last resort” mechanism, placing a universal service obligation on all OMCs to collectively guarantee uninterrupted delivery.

A High-Level Expert Committee constituted by PNGRB highlighted the scale of the problem, noting that over 1.7 million LPG-related complaints are registered annually, with delivery delays dominating consumer grievances. Nearly half of all complaints received by major OMCs relate to refill delivery issues, with consumers often waiting days or even weeks beyond the 48-hour delivery norm.

With over 32 crore LPG connections across India, giving the country near-universal coverage, PNGRB said the challenge has now shifted from expanding access to ensuring service excellence.

To roll out the new framework, PNGRB has planned a carefully phased approach, beginning with pilot programs in select urban and rural areas. These pilots will test coordination systems, inter-company processes, and technology integration before scaling the initiative nationwide.