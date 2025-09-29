Government proposes unified LPG delivery system to end delays

NEW DELHI: The government is set to propose interoperability across public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the delivery of LPG cylinders. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has launched a public consultation on a new LPG Interoperable Service Delivery Framework, a move aimed at addressing long-standing consumer grievances over delayed deliveries.
Under the proposed framework, the three state-run distributors – Indane (IOC), Bharat Gas (BPCL), and HP Gas (HPCL) – would no longer operate in silos. Instead, they will function as part of a single national network. If a consumer’s booked distributor is unable to supply a cylinder within the stipulated period, the order will be automatically reassigned to the nearest available distributor of any PSU company.
The framework also introduces a “supplier of last resort” mechanism, placing a universal service obligation on all OMCs to collectively guarantee uninterrupted delivery.
A High-Level Expert Committee constituted by PNGRB highlighted the scale of the problem, noting that over 1.7 million LPG-related complaints are registered annually, with delivery delays dominating consumer grievances. Nearly half of all complaints received by major OMCs relate to refill delivery issues, with consumers often waiting days or even weeks beyond the 48-hour delivery norm.
With over 32 crore LPG connections across India, giving the country near-universal coverage, PNGRB said the challenge has now shifted from expanding access to ensuring service excellence.
To roll out the new framework, PNGRB has planned a carefully phased approach, beginning with pilot programs in select urban and rural areas. These pilots will test coordination systems, inter-company processes, and technology integration before scaling the initiative nationwide.