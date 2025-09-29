Hiranandani eyes Rs 17,000 crore revenue from its mega township in Alibaug

Hiranandani Communities announced the launch on Monday of what it calls India’s largest coastal destination township named ‘Hiranandani Sands’ with an estimated revenue projection of Rs 17,000 crore at Alibaug near Mumbai.
The first phase of the township spans 3.3 lakh sq. ft., comprising three residential towers with 330 units, all of which were sold out at launch. Configurations include Studio, 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments, priced from Rs 80 lakh for studios to Rs 2.85 crore for premium 3 BHK residences with sea and hill views.
This RERA-approved development recorded strong gross sales topline of Rs 450 crore at launch, reaffirming Alibaug’s growing appeal as a prime coastal real estate destination.
Spanning 225 acres, the township features luxury homes, signature villas, plotted developments, and branded serviced apartments designed to cater to “affluent buyers globally”. Hiranandani said it will be Alibaug’s first private township, offering residents a personal beachfront and private jetty access to offer a luxury living experience.
The township will also include five hotels across luxury, business, and leisure segments. The company will commence one of the biggest water sports hubs at Alibaug by year end.
“Hiranandani Sands is envisioned as a catalyst for Alibaug’s real estate transformation, supported by improving last-mile connectivity and year-round access via sea, road, rail, and air. Upcoming mega infrastructure projects will further strengthen links from Mumbai, MMR, and Navi Mumbai, positioning Alibaug as tomorrow’s preferred first-home destination,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Managing Director, Hiranandani Communities.
“With rising demand for luxury homes, the township will appeal to domestic and NRI investors, HNIs, and UHNIs seeking premium coastal living, further supported by Integrated Township Project (ITP) incentives such as a 50% stamp duty concession,” he added.