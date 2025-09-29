Hiranandani eyes Rs 17,000 crore revenue from its mega township in Alibaug

Hiranandani Communities announced the launch on Monday of what it calls India’s largest coastal destination township named ‘Hiranandani Sands’ with an estimated revenue projection of Rs 17,000 crore at Alibaug near Mumbai.

The first phase of the township spans 3.3 lakh sq. ft., comprising three residential towers with 330 units, all of which were sold out at launch. Configurations include Studio, 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments, priced from Rs 80 lakh for studios to Rs 2.85 crore for premium 3 BHK residences with sea and hill views.

This RERA-approved development recorded strong gross sales topline of Rs 450 crore at launch, reaffirming Alibaug’s growing appeal as a prime coastal real estate destination.

Spanning 225 acres, the township features luxury homes, signature villas, plotted developments, and branded serviced apartments designed to cater to “affluent buyers globally”. Hiranandani said it will be Alibaug’s first private township, offering residents a personal beachfront and private jetty access to offer a luxury living experience.