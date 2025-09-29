Lufthansa airline group to shed 4,000 jobs by 2030 with help of AI, sees stronger profits ahead

FRANKFURT, Germany: Lufthansa Group said Monday that it would shed 4,000 jobs by 2030 with the help of artificial intelligence, digitalization and consolidating work among member airlines — even as the company reported strong demand for air travel and predicted stronger profits in years ahead.

Most of the lost jobs would be in Germany, and the focus would be on administrative rather than operational roles, the company said.

Lufthansa said it was moving to deepen the integration among member airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways, and is “reviewing which activities will be no longer necessary in the future, for instance due to duplication of work.”

It said in a statement that “profound changes brought about by digitalization and artificial intelligence” would increase efficiency across business areas and activities.