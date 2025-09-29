Moody's follows Fitch, reaffirms India's BBB- rating with stable outlook

MUMBAI: The third major global rating agency Moody’s Ratings has reaffirmed its Baa3 (BBB-) sovereign rating on the country and retained the outlook at stable, one month after rival Fitch also maintained the rating at the lowest investment-grade level. On the other hand, the largest agency S&P had on August 14 upgraded the country to BBB from BBB- for the first time in 18 years.

“The rating affirmation of BBB- rating and stable outlook reflect our view that India’s prevailing credit strengths including its large, fast-growing economy, sound external position and stable domestic financing base for ongoing fiscal deficits will be sustained,” Moody’s said in a note from Singapore on Monday.

"These strengths lend resilience to adverse external trends, in particular as high US tariffs and other international policy measures hinder India’s capacity to attract manufacturing investment,” its analysts Christian de Guzman and Gene Fang said.

The government has over the past several years aggressively pursued these three global agencies for higher ratings that, in its opinion, better reflect the economy’s fundamentals. In fact, New Delhi has repeatedly expressed its displeasure over these agencies saying their methodologies are biased against emerging economies.

According to Moody’s, the government finances are “long-standing weaknesses” preventing it from a rating upgrade and they will remain so.

“Strong GDP growth and gradual fiscal consolidation will lead only to a very gradual decline in the high government debt, and will not be sufficient to materially improve weak debt affordability, especially as recent fiscal measures to reinforce private consumption erode the government revenue base,” the agency said, referring to the income tax cuts in the budget and the recent cut in GST rates.

“These two moves have made the tax base narrow and will lead to loss of revenue to the government,” it added.