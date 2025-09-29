Sidbi logs in highest-ever net profit of Rs 4,811 crore in FY25

MUMBAI: Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) has reported Rs 4,811 crore in net profit for the fiscal ending March 2025—its highest ever, up 19.5% year-on-year.

Addressing shareholders at the annual general meeting at its headquarters in Lucknow on Monday, chairman and managing director Manoj Mittal also said the bank’s balance sheet crossed Rs 5.6 trillion, while the asset base grew 8.7% to Rs 5,68,238 crore as of March 2025, from Rs 5,22,521 crore as of March 2024.

The loans and advances portfolio rose by 8.8% to Rs 4,96,282 crore in the reporting year from Rs 4,56,015 crore in FY24.

Mittal said the bank earned an income of Rs 38,511 crore, up 20.6% over the previous year. Earnings per share increased to Rs 84.62.

Gross NPA and net NPA ratios stood at 0.04 and 0.00, respectively, as of March 2025. A dividend of 20% was approved for FY25.

Sidbi, since its formation in 1990, has been dedicated to reinforcing and expanding the MSME sector by leveraging advanced technology to promote financial inclusion. "We enhance credit accessibility through innovative digital initiatives and loan products, such as the Express loans, which utilise automated evaluation systems to facilitate prompt and seamless approvals," Mittal said.

In line with the commitment to address climate change, Sidbi promotes green energy and cleaner production methods, creating new opportunities for small businesses.