Tata Capital fixes Rs 310-326 price band for Rs 15,512-crore IPO opening on October 6

MUMBAI: Tata Capital has launched the largest issue from the non-banking segment ever, with a Rs 15,512-crore primary share sale at a price band of Rs 310-326/share—nearly half of the prevailing price in the unlisted markets. The issue, also the largest listing of 2025 so far, opens on October 6 and was delayed a week as the RBI mandate to go public ends on Tuesday.

According to platforms tracking grey market activity, the company’s shares are quoting at a premium. Investorgain reported a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 24, implying a potential listing gain of about 7.5%.

At the upper end of the price band, the non-banking financial company, which is the third largest in terms of asset under management, is valued at around Rs 1.38 trillion.

Proceeds from the issue will be used to strengthen Tata Capital’s tier-1 capital base and meet future funding requirements, including onward lending, the management led by chairman Saurabh Agarwal, who is also the chief financial officer of parent Tata Sons, told reporters here Monday.

On why the company chose such a low price band when the unlisted shares are trading at more than double the upper price band announced today, Agarwal said the Tata group with its decades of association with millions of investors wanted to leave something really big on their table and also wanted to maximize their investor base for the largest issue from Bombay House.

The Tata group firm had filed draft papers in April through the confidential pre-filing route and received approval from capital markets regulator Sebi in July.

The offering will be the largest public issue in the financial sector and marks the Tata group’s second listing in three years, following Tata Technologies’ debut in November 2023 which was a runaway success, with the Rs 3,042-crore issue getting oversubscribed by 69.4 times with bids worth Rs 1.57 trillion from 73.58 lakh applications, breaking the record set by LIC’s issue in May 2022.