Companies' credit profile remains resilient despite tariff woes: Rating agencies

Industry-specific factors also influenced rating actions, notably in the hospitality, microfinance, and chemical sectors. Power, realty and hospitality sectors, contributed to half of the rating upgrades.The 50% tariffs imposed by the US on our exports pose a significant risk to our merchandise trade going forward. Given that the US accounts for nearly 20% of our exports and 50–60% of these are now vulnerable, merchandise exports could contract 4–5% in FY26 if the higher tariffs persist through March.

This decline may widen the trade deficit and push the current account deficit to around 1.2% of GDP in FY26.The only saving grace for exporters is the falling rupee, which has already plumber 88.8, the agency said but warned that “while the depreciation may offer some relief to exporters, it could weigh on the profitability of India Inc.

Nevertheless, the range-bound commodity prices are likely to limit the overall impact.”“Despite the external headwinds, the overall impact on the economy is expected to remain limited due to its domestic- oriented nature, with exports to the US accounting for only 2% of GDP and domestic private consumption contributes 57% of GDP, is poised to get a boost from the recent GST rate cuts," Ravichandran said.

Corporate balance-sheets have strengthened significantly over the past decade and the total debt-to-operating profit ratio declined from 3.4x in March 2016 to 2.1x in March 2025, while the proportion of cash and current investments relative to total debt improved from 32 percent to 46%.Meanwhile, Crisil Ratings said its credit ratio, or the proportion of rating upgrades to downgrades, stood at 2.17x in the first half, moderating from 2.75x in the first half of last fiscal.

Overall, there were 499 upgrades and 230 downgrades and rating reaffirmation rate stood at 80% underscoring the resilience of corporates during the period.The upgrade rate of 14% outpaces the average of 11% over the past decade, Crisil said, adding while upgrades were broad-based, the infrastructure and related sectors such as construction and engineering, roads, renewables, capital goods and secondary steel were at the forefront.

Downgrade rate was at 6.4%, in line with the 10-year average and came in mostly from export-linked sectors bearing the brunt of US tariffs. These include diamond polishers, shrimp exporters and home textile manufacturers, Subodh Rai, managing director of the agency.