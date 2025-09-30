Gold surges to record highs; safe-haven rush, rate cut bets drive momentum

Key drivers of the gold price rally included:

Safe-haven demand: Concerns over a possible US government shutdown, fragile Chinese factory activity, and volatile equity markets have boosted gold’s appeal as a hedge.

Rate cut bets: Futures markets are pricing in likely U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts in the coming months, lowering the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.

Rupee weakness: The Indian rupee remains near record lows, making imported gold costlier and further lifting domestic prices.

Gold’s sharp rise has been backed by strong volumes, confirming the momentum of the rally. Technical analysts note that the breakout above Rs 1,17,000 on MCX signals continuation of the bullish trend, with immediate resistance now shifting higher to around Rs 1,18,200.

On the daily chart, RSI readings are in the overbought zone (above 70), reflecting strong bullish sentiment but also hinting at the risk of near-term consolidation.

The yellow metal is trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, underlining long-term bullishness. The steep gap between current prices and these averages, however, indicates an overextended trend.

On MCX, the first support lies near Rs 1,16,800, followed by stronger support around Rs 1,15,900. A sustained break below these levels could trigger profit-taking.

Silver follows suit

Silver futures also moved higher, mirroring gold’s strength. Contracts on MCX advanced toward Rs 1,47,000 per kg, reflecting broad-based interest in precious metals amid safe-haven demand.

Market expectation

With record highs in place, gold’s trajectory remains upward in the medium term, supported by macroeconomic uncertainties, expectations of easier monetary policy, and currency weakness. However, traders caution that the sharp run-up has increased the risk of short-term pullbacks. A clearer picture will emerge once US fiscal and monetary policy developments unfold.