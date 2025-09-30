Government extends export incentives under RoDTEP scheme till March 2026

Launched in January 2021, under the RoDTEP scheme exporters receive reimbursement for various embedded duties, taxes, and charges incurred during manufacturing and distribution that are not otherwise refunded by central, state, or local mechanisms. The scheme has been viewed as a tool to enhance competitiveness by neutralising the impact of non-creditable levies.

Expressing relief, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan, said, “The timely extension of RoDTEP has removed the uncertainty that was weighing on the exporting community. This step comes at a critical juncture when exporters are navigating global headwinds, and it provides the much-needed policy continuity to plan exports with greater confidence.”

As of March 31 , 2025, total disbursements under the RoDTEP scheme have crossed Rs. 57,976.78 crore, underscoring its significant role in supporting India's merchandise exports, as per the official data.

For the Financial Year 2025–26, the Government has allocated Rs. 18,233 crore under the scheme. The support will cover 10,780 HS lines for Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) exports and 10,795 HS lines for AA/EOU/SEZ exports, ensuring broad-based coverage for diverse sectors of the economy.