Indian markets close lower on Tuesday amid persistent volatility

Recent regulatory steps announced by the RBI, including faster transmission of policy rates, relaxed gold loan norms, weekly credit bureau reporting, and eased large credit exposure rules, are intended to improve liquidity and lending conditions. Analysts believe these changes could provide medium-term support to the banking sector and other credit-sensitive industries.

On the technical front, the Nifty 50 faces resistance near the 25,000 mark, while strong support lies around 24,400. A decisive move above 25,000 will be critical to signal a short-term rebound. Market rotation has become more apparent, with flows shifting toward banks and metals, while IT and auto stocks remain under pressure. Global factors, such as US rate expectations, currency volatility, and trade-related developments, continue to weigh on sentiment and keep volatility high.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to remain range-bound in the near term. The RBI’s policy decision and global market cues will be the key drivers for direction. Positive policy signals or easing of global uncertainties could help lift sentiment, while continued foreign selling remains a risk.