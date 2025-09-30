Indian markets up but trade choppy; banks and metals provide early support

CHENNAI: Indian equities started on a positive note on Tuesday after seven consecutive sessions of decline, but gains were capped by volatile global cues and persistent foreign fund outflows.

At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex climbed around 177 points to 80,542, while the NSE Nifty50 advanced 57 points to 24,692. Early strength came from Titan, BEL, and Power Grid, while ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

At 11 AM, the Sensex dropped to 80,403, down 38 points from the opening level.