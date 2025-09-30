India's renewable energy capacity jumps 123% till August, on track to surpass 35 GW in FY2026

NEW DELHI: India’s renewable energy capacity, which primarily includes electricity from solar and wind, has registered 123% growth in capacity addition in the first five months of the current fiscal year (FY2025-26), reaching 20.1 gigawatts (GW). According to an ICRA report, this is up from 9.0 GW in the same period last year.

The report mentioned that this growth, driven by a large project pipeline and favourable market conditions, positions the sector to scale up to over 35.0 GW in FY2026. The growth momentum follows a strong performance in FY2025, where capacity addition rose to 28.7 GW from 18.5 GW in FY2024.

Despite the strong pipeline, the report notes a significant slowdown in bidding activity, with only 3.4 GW auctioned in the first half of FY2026. This is attributed to delays in the signing of Power Sale Agreements (PSAs) by bidding agencies with state distribution utilities, which in turn holds up the finalization of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with winning developers. The timely execution of these agreements, along with the augmentation of transmission infrastructure, is identified as critical to sustaining the current growth trajectory.