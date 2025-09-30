Navi Mumbai Airport receives DGCA’s aerodrome licence to commence operations 

It added, “The achievement represents a key step in NMIA's progress towards becoming fully operational. With the Aerodrome Licence now in place, NMIA moves closer to its vision of enhancing regional and international connectivity and establishing a modern gateway that will link Navi Mumbai with the rest of the world.”

NMIA will be the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The airport is a 74:26 joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

Last week, Air India Express had said that it will operate 20 daily departures or 40 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) from and to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) connecting 15 Indian cities. Air India Group will scale up to 55 daily departures (110 ATMs) by mid-2026, including up to 5 daily international flights from NMIA. Earlier, IndiGo and Akasa Air had committed launching operations from NMIA.

The new airport is being built in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo. Upon full completion, NMIA will have the capacity to serve 90 MPPA and handle 3.2 MMT of cargo annually.