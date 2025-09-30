The regulator believed this will result in faster transmission of policy rate cuts, leading to lower EMIs or interest outgoes for borrowers. Borrowers will also have the option to switch to fixed-rate loans at the time of rate resets, though this will no longer be mandatory.

In a relief for the gems and jewellery ecosystem hit hard by the 50% tariffs in its largest market that the US has been, the RBI has broadened the scope of lending against gold and silver collateral. Banks as well as tier-3 & 4 urban cooperative banks can now extend working capital loans to any borrower using gold as raw material, not just jewellers.

In another change in gold loans, which has been the biggest driver of credit in growth rate clipping at over 30% so far this fiscal wit July seeing a whopping 122% jump on-year in fresh disbursals, the RBI has allowed lenders to extend the repayment period for gold metal loans to 270 days from 180 days now.

It has also permitted non-manufacturing jewellers to avail gold metal loans for outsourced production. On the core capital front, the RBI has amended Basel III norms to raise the eligible limit for perpetual debt instruments (PDIs) issued in foreign currency or rupee-denominated bonds abroad. This will give lenders greater flexibility in raising additional Tier-1 capital from offshore markets.

Aligning the large exposure framework with intragroup norms for foreign bank branches, with exposures to head offices recognised only under the large exposure framework, and wider credit risk mitigation benefits. The RBI has also mandated lenders to submit credit data to bureaus every week instead of the fortnightly reporting now, along with faster error rectification and mandatory inclusion of CKYC numbers in consumer reports under which credit institutions will be required to rectify the errors in a aster named and incorporating CKYC (central KYC) numbers into consumer reports.

Another change is the norms dealing with credit risk mitigation by extending the risk mitigation benefits to a wider range of exposures. The Reserve Bank recently issued new regulations to improve the transmission of policy interest rates and ease gold loan norms, while also proposing changes to large credit exposure frameworks and credit data submission requirements. The central bank has invited public feedback on the draft circulars until October 20.