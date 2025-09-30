RBI to hold trial-run for new cheque truncation system on Oct 3

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India will hold a special session on October 3 to test the system capabilities of banks for the new lower time lags for the cheque truncation system that will come into force on October 4, to ensure that banks switch smoothly to the new system.

“To facilitate transition to continuous clearing, it has been decided to modify session timings and conduct special clearing in the cheque truncation system (CTS) on October 3,” RBI said in a notification to the heads of banks.

These special clearing sessions involve specific, modified timings for returning existing cheques and presenting new ones, and it will be the only clearing session on that day, with all instruments to be processed under this special session.

The Reserve Bank had, on August 13, 2025, notified the new shorter timing for cheque clearing, offering banks only a few hours to do so, or else it would be considered cleared in two phases.

In phase 1 (from October 4 to January 2, 2026), drawee banks shall be required to confirm (positively/ negatively) cheques presented on them latest by end of confirmation session (1900 hrs), else those will be deemed to have been approved and included for settlement. Item expiry time for all cheques shall be set as 1900 hrs.