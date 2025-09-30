SDHI inks strategic MoU with Samsung Heavy Industries to advance shipbuilding and maritime projects

NEW DELHI: Samsung Heavy Industries, a subsidiary of the South Korean Samsung Group, on Tuesday announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) to advance shipbuilding and maritime projects in the country.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) is India’s largest shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company, while Samsung Heavy Industries is a leading ship making company in South Korea. Both partners will jointly explore commercial shipbuilding and heavy engineering projects across domestic and international markets. As per the press note, the projects will encompass a wide range of commercial vessels, including tankers, gas carriers, container ships, and other specialized vessels.

“We are excited to partner with Samsung Heavy Industries, a global leader in shipbuilding. Our shared vision is to deliver enhanced value to customers and shape the future of shipbuilding through advanced technologies and strategic cooperation. We look forward to exploring new opportunities and strengthening this partnership in due course,” said Rear Admiral Vipin Kumar Saxena (retd.), CEO, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries.