TVS SCS North America launches new facility in Iowa, aims to achieve $500 million in revenue

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, the Chennai-based integrated supply chain solutions provider, on Tuesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, TVS SCS North America, aspires to become a $500 million revenue business, building on a 20% CAGR over the past four years.

The company also announced the inauguration of its new 225,000-square-foot build-to-suit facility in Waterloo, Iowa. The facility, as per the company, will expand its footprint in the U.S. Midwest and strengthen its ability to serve local manufacturers and key clients.

“Our new facility in Iowa embodies the future of supply chain management. With 95% of its capacity already committed, the facility is a testament to the strong demand for our services and the trust our clients place in our capabilities,” said Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

“These advanced technologies enable us to serve our clients’ evolving needs with agility and precision, positioning us to achieve faster and stronger growth in the U.S. market,” he added.