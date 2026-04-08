Market cheers two-week ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz reopening; Sensex and Nifty sprint up to 4%

MUMBAI: India’s equity market cheered the two-week ceasefire in West Asia and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as benchmark indices- the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50- sprinted almost 4% in early trade deals. The Sensex surged 2,800 points, or 4%, to an intraday high of 77,456, while the Nifty50 jumped over 800 points, or 3.7%, to the day's high of 23,961.

The relief rally came after US President Donald Trump said that Washington would suspend military actions against Iran for two weeks and Iran accepted the ceasefire plan. This marked a pause to the ongoing conflict which began on February 28 after US and Israeli forces launched an attack on Tehran.

Moreover, Iran’s conditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz triggered a sharp crash in Brent crude prices, down over 14% to around $95 per barrel, which is a major tailwind for equities. For import-dependent economies like India, lower crude prices should boost the growth outlook, shore up the rupee, and attract fresh foreign capital inflows amid easing inflation pressures.